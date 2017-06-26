German police raid 36 homes for “hateful”…social media posts!

German police recently raided the homes of 36 people accused of writing “hateful” posts on social media, with most of the raids targeting right-wing individuals.

Thirty-three of the raids concerned “politically motivated right-wing incitement,” while only two raids targeted people accused of left-wing extremist content. One of the raids targeted someone accused of making threats based on sexual orientation, according to the New York Times.

“Our free society must not allow a climate of fear, threat, criminal violence and violence either on the street or on the internet,” said Holger Münch, president of the Federal Criminal Police Office.

According to German law, social media users face up to five years in prison for “inciting racial hatred,” even if no physical violence is committed.

“Meanwhile, Islamists mow down people with cars and trucks at Christmas markets in Germany,” said Paul Nehlen, who recently announced he will challenge House Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district primary in 2018.

“It’s madness. German authorities are backing their own citizens into a corner with these types of draconian measures. When did Germany become Cuba, jailing people for political dissent? I’ve heard some of the never-Trumper crowd in the U.S. and in Europe refer to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the new leader of the free world. I wonder how those jailed German citizens living under Merkel’s jack-boot feel about her ‘free-world leadership.’”

Welp. That ought to stop bombings, stabbings, pavement mountings, fires, shootings, beatings, rapes, druggings, kidnappings, groomings, etc https://t.co/0YFZxhfXI6 — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) June 21, 2017

This week, a similar situation arose in Sussex, a county in southeast England. A man who posted “hateful” comments on Facebook was sentenced to 20 months of prison for each of the eight counts of “publishing threatening written material intending to stir up religious hatred against Muslims” with which he was charged.

“I hope the sentence handed down by the court on Friday acts as a deterrent to others and sends a reassuring message to those who may be directly targeted or are more widely affected by people’s use of social media to spread messages of fear and hate,” said Sussex Police Hate Crime Sgt. Peter Allan in a statement.

“I encourage people who witness such content, to report it to the provider of the social media platform, but such reports can also be made to us online.”

Supporters of the Islamic terror group Hezbollah called for the annihilation of Israel at a public rally in London during the same week,but were not approached by police.

Simon Johnson of the Jewish Leadership Council blasted law enforcement for the apparent double standard.

“I am convinced we’ve been caught in a bit of a civil service paralysis. … Now that we’ve suffered terrible terrorist outrages in this country – surely now is the time to be able to ban the flag of Hezbollah.”

The apparent double standard was mirrored earlier in the month, when British police arrested 25 people for “hate crimes” following the London Bridge terrorist attack that killed eight and wounded another 48. Meanwhile, 12 potential terrorists arrested in connection with the London attack and 22 arrested in connection with the Manchester attack in May were released without charge.

After the London Bridge attack, British law-enforcement social media accounts made it clear they would go after those who posted anti-Muslim content on the Internet.

“Hate crime can take many forms including verbal or online abuse on social media. If you see it, report it,” police in Cheshire, a county in northwest England, tweeted in the aftermath of the attack.

According to Europol, left-wing extremists carried out 27 times more terror attacks in Europe than right-wingers in 2016. There were 27 left-wing attacks, but just one-right wing terror attack recorded.

“Left-wing attacks take many forms,” says Nehlen. “Look at the case of the leftist/Islamist alliance mutating in the United States. You have Islamist Linda Sarsour suggesting that Muhammad was a human rights activist, a feminist and the first victim of the laughably dangerous term Islamophobia. She was part of a demonstration that ran concurrent to President Trump’s inauguration. Over 200 people were charged with felonious behavior such as breaking windows, throwing bricks, large rocks, pieces of concrete at uniformed law enforcement officers.”

In Europe, 13 out of 142 terror attacks were carried out by Islamic jihadists, and these attacks led to the vast majority of deaths. One hundred thirty five of the 142 terror deaths in Europe in 2016 were the result of Islamic terror.”

“Europe is under siege,” Nehlen said. “Intimidating and jailing the most vocal part of your populace isn’t going to stop the problem. Quite the contrary. What European nations are inadvertently telling their citizens is that they will, at some point in the very near future, need to physically engage the invasion force themselves. Speaking out against the invasion won’t result in help from your government, it will get you removed from the battlefield.”

