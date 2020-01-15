Germans are obsessed with refugee porn

It started since Merkel let in refugees

Germans have become ‘obsessed’ with refugee porn after the country took in more than one million migrants.

Interest in the fetish has rocketed since Angela Merkel opened the country’s doors in 2015 sparking a European migrant crisis.

Specialist film companies have even been set up in Germany which only deal in so-called ‘refugee porn’ and ‘hijab porn’.

Google searches for both categories have also rocketed over the past four years while popuar x-rated sites including YouPorn and Pornhub list hundreds of related clips.

According to data from the popular adult content platform “xhamster” a tiny fraction of its searches were for refugee porn in 2015.

However, since then interest has rocketed and this year that number is expected to hit a million – every month.

And that is on just one porn platform.

Some reports claim right wing fanatics are particularly obsessed because they want to see struggling “immigrants” further humiliated.

source thesun.co.uk