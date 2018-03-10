Germans arrested in Evros claim they were filming a documentary

Two Germans citizens were arrested near a restricted military zone in Evros, east-northern Greece and taken to the Orestiada Prosecutor for further questioning. The individuals, a 31-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman claimed they were journalists for German media outlet ARD and that they were preparing a documentary on the routes used by refugees and immigrants to enter Greece in the area. The two were detected by police near a military zone in the village of Praggi in Didymoteicho without a special permit granted by the 16th Infantry Division.

They argued, according to ERT, that they had not seen the road military zone sign and once they saw the second sign they stopped prior to being arrested.

According to sources, the two are facing charges of entry into a forbidden area, which is a misdemeanour.

The German Embassy, as well as their TV network, have contacted the Greek authorities.