Germany adds North Aegean and the Peloponnese to its Covid-19 travel warning list

Attica, Central Macedonia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Epirus and Thessaly are currenty on the list

Germany issued a travel warning, valid from November 15 onward, for two more Greek regions in its revised Covid-19 list for its citizens, published in collaboration with the Ministries of Health, Interior and Foreign Affairs and the Robert Koch Institute.

The two adidtional regions are those of the North Aegean and the Peloponnese.

As of November 8, there is a travel warning for the regions of Attica, Central Macedonia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Epirus and Thessaly. Travel warnings from November 15 also incude Canada and Sweden.

also read

Greek Church blasts media figures for obsessive attacks against the Holy Communion

Incredible footage of tsunami hitting Samos (video)