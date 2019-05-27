Germany: EP Elections – Greens soar το 21%

In Germany, the latest projections put Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the CSU ahead with 28.3 %, down 7.5 points. The CDU’s coalition partner the Social Democrats (SPD) is on track for its worst performance in EU elections, picking up 15.2% of the vote, down 12.1% from the last vote in 2014.

Riding a wave of support from growing concerns about climate change, the Green party came in second in Germany with 21.1%, an increase of 11%. The far-right AfD came in fourth with 10.6%, and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Left party each got 5.6% of the vote. Other smaller parties made up the last 13.6%.

source: dw