Germany in partial Covid-19 lockdown until end of November

The German government and states have agreed to a partial lockdown in the country to halt the spread of Covid-19, with bars and restaurants closing from November 2nd, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the partial lockdown will allow shops to remain open under the condition of one person per 10 square meters to respect social distancing. Additionally, the partial lockdown of bars and restaurants will reportedly remain in place until the end of November.

The cost to the economy for an -even light lockdown- is estimated at 7-10 billion euros.