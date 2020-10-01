Germany lifts a general warning against travel to all non-EU countries

If the epidemic spread is below this threshold, travelers will be able to return to Germany without having to stay in quarantine pending a negative COVID-19 test

Germany today lifted a general warning against travel to all non-EU countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The incremental opening of travel, agreed to by the German government three weeks ago, begins as coronavirus outbreaks rise in Europe, with many fearing the continent is facing a second wave of the epidemic.

Germany issued a travel warning in March when the first wave of COVID-19 peaked in northern Italy but lifted it for most European countries in June.

In September, Berlin began issuing warnings for areas of Europe where coronavirus cases were rising, above the limit of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week.

Now the same warning will apply to travel to the rest of the world. This means that if the epidemic spread is below this threshold, travelers will be able to return to Germany without having to stay in quarantine pending a negative COVID-19 test.

The special provisions for Turkey will remain in force, as Germany has special relations with this country due to the large Turkish community living in Germany.