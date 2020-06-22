Germany: Muslim Special Forces soldier fired, charged with Islamic jihadist sympathies

According to a report from newspaper Die Welt, the KSK has had problems with at least 14 soldiers with extremist sympathies in 2019 alone

A member of Germany’s Special Forces Command (KSK) has been sacked after the soldier in question was alleged to have sympathies with radical Islamic extremism.

The German Military Counter-intelligence Service (MAD) labelled the solider as an Islamic extremist last year, placing him in the “red category” for those recognized as extremists. After being subjected to a military disciplinary procedure he was removed from his role in the armed forces earlier this year.

The details of the soldier’s sacking have only just emerged in German media. According to a report from newspaper Die Welt, the KSK has had problems with at least 14 soldiers with extremist sympathies in 2019 alone.

Eight of those singled out by MAD were far-right extremists, four were Islamic extremists and two were so-called “Reich Citizens” — a group who deny the legitimacy of the German constitution and the Federal Republic of Germany as a whole.

The number of extremists in the KSK was in 2019 was double that of the previous year, which saw four right-wing extremists and three Islamic extremists identified by counterintelligence officials.

Read more:: Breitbart