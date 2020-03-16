Germany sealed off borders to France, Austria and Denmark on Monday

Germany has sealed off its borders to Luxembourg, France, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark effective from Monday morning amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Transit is permitted only for business purposes. The borders to the Czech Republic and Poland have already been closed, while the borders to the Netherlands and Belgium remain open for the time being, as the DW reports.

The German Foreign Ministry has warned German citizens to avoid travelling abroad, as it will be difficult to return to Germany due to strict restrictions in the countries they are visiting. Even German states are closing down travel between other states in the country, as Baden-Wurttemberg intends to close Stuttgart Airport and all the rest of the state.

The TUI tourist group has suspended almost all its activities and announced that it will seek state financial aid to avoid bankruptcy. The Condor airline is halting its flights and Lufthansa has significantly reduced its flights.

