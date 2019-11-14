Germany the largest greenhouse-gas emitter in Europe (infographic)

Author: Thema Newsroom

The EU is the third-largest in the world

The European Union is the third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, and as this ranking from Eurostat and the UK’s Office for National Statistics shows, within the EU (and Europe as a whole), Germany is responsible for the largest share of these emissions. In 2017, a total of 667 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent were produced by the Industrial powerhouse. dwarfing the figure of second-placed UK, which was responsible for 310 million tonnes. As detailed on the infographic, these totals do not include household greenhouse gas emissions.

source statista

Infographic: Europe's Biggest Greenhouse Gas Emitters | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

