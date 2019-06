The pilot was spotted at the top of a tree unhurt

On Monday two Eurofighter jet fighters collided and the two pilots were forced to bail out.

One was spotted at the top of a tree unhurt. But the second one was found dead.

In the video published by Euronews, it shows the pilot who survived being entangled with his parachute at the top of a tree, while the rescue crews from underneath try to get him down.