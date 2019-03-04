Germany to strip terrorist of their German citizenship

The German coalition government has reportedly reached an agreement to strip German terrorists, who have dual citizenship, from their German citizenship if they are proven to go abroad and fight. The decision will not apply retroactively to members of the Islamic State (ID) held prisoners in Syria.

The administrative measure will apply to persons against from 18 years of age.

Many European countries are grappling with the conundrum of how to allow citizens who left and fought for ISIS in Syria return when they cannot prove their involvement in crimes.