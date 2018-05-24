Germany wants to train migrants to become truck drivers

With young men veering away from blue-collar careers, Germany looks to train asylum seekers from the Islamic world to become truck drivers, according to Austrian news site Wochenblick.

The initiative is called “The drive into your new future” and aims to entice the migrant population to get behind the wheel of a 20,000-pound big rig.

The idea is the brainchild of the SVG Driving School North. The German Red Cross (DRK) and the Logistics Organization (UVL) have been searching for a way to tackle the shortage of professional drivers on German roads.

Trainees will be supervised by a “refugee representative” along their three-year path to getting put in the driver’s seat. The candidates are required to pass two exams as well as have their language skills and the status of residence reviewed.

In Angela Merkel’s migrant-heavy Germany, the new arrivals can’t sign up fast enough. “Within a few days, 90 interested parties from all over Schleswig-Holstein and even from Hamburg have reported that 50 more refugees have been placed on a waiting list,” the head of the Red Cross in Kiel, Ilka Hübner, told the press.

Others might have reservations: “We clearly say no,” the president of the Federal Association of Professional Motor Vehicle Associations, Wolfgang Westermann, made clear. “You cannot put everyone on a forty-ton and let them go with it.”

In December 2016, Anis Amri, using a truck as a weapon in a terrorist attack, drove through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and leaving 56 injured. Last month, a man thought to have ties to an Islamic terrorist cell killed two and injured around 20 more in the German city of Münster.

Islamic migrants across Europe have a reputation for using trucks as weapons. Since 2016 there have been ten deadly vehicular attacks across Europe. In one attack in France, in 2016, 87 people were killed in Nice while celebrating Bastille Day, with a further 458 injured. In 2017, 13 were killed and 50 injured in a van attack in Barcelona. A jihadi in Sweden rammed a crowd in 2017, leaving five dead. That same year the London Bridge attack took eight lives, and another attack in Westminster killed five, all using trucks as weapons of jihad.

New York City dealt with its own ramming attack on Halloween 2017, leaving eight dead on the West Side Highway. Last month in Toronto, a man killed ten and injured 16 using a van.

Buckle up, Germany.

