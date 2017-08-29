Get ready for the 35th Athens Marathon: The Authentic!

The Authentic Athens Marathon, will be held on Sunday November 12, 2017 along the route from Marathonas to Athens, offering the opportunity to all runners participating to make their dream come true.

The Athens Marathon is undoubtedly the biggest, most massive and most significant of all sport events in Greece. Apart from the Marathon race (42,195 m.), the event also includes a 5km and 10km Road Race.

The Athens Marathon, the Authentic Marathon, is not just a sporting event, a hard race, a tough course of 42,195m. As Kostas Panagopoulos, SEGAS President commented: “The Athens Marathon, the Authentic Marathon, is a bridge that unifies the legend with history; it showcases the strength of human will; it is a fountain of values, of social liability”.

This year approximately 50,000 runners from 100 countries are expected to participate. Several parallel events will be held in the occasion of the Athens Marathon, the most important among them being the Marathon Flame Ceremony in the Archaeological Site of the Marathon Tomb.

For more info: www.athensauthenticmarathon.gr