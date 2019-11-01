Ghost “sightings” as explained by science

“Ghosts are real” is an extremely common belief — one held by more than one in three (34%) of Brits, according to a YouGov poll.

But what about the rest of the country? That would be the sceptics, in varying degrees. Yahoo Lifestyle turned to several, with backgrounds in psychology and an interest in the paranormal, to find some reasonable explanations for when people say they see, hear, feel or otherwise experience hauntings.

We’re far from the first to look for answers.

“For over 200 years, many people, even scientists, have sought evidence for ghosts and life after death,” writes Sherry A. Hill, a paranormal researcher and author of Scientifical Americans: The Culture of Amateur Paranormal Researchers, in a recent blog.

“There are millions of pages of previous research and experimentation into paranormal ideas. Definite proof has never been found.”

Read more HERE