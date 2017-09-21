Giannis Alafouzos leaves Panathinaikos as president!

Main shareholder at Panathinaikos football club, and President of Skai TV, Giannis Alafouzos released a statement announcing his departure from the club.

Mr. Alafouzos thanked the club’s fans for their support over the years, stressing that he could not burden the responsibility of leading the club any longer. “I apologise to them because I disappointed them and because I can not shoulder the responsibility anymore. I did what I could. The moment of truth has arrived. Those who love the club and those who can afford to help it have the time to do it”, he concluded.

Mr. Alafouzos writes in his statement that he had contributed 42 million euros to the team during his presidency, while he crirticised the dark side of Greek football.