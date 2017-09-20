Giannis Antetokounmpo: 10 impossible dunks! (video)

The 2017-18 NBA season is scheduled to start in less than two weeks with the tip off between the Warriors and Nuggets on October 1. The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the courts trying to lead his team, the Milwaukee Bucks, to the play-offs for second time in a row. The Greek superstar, who capped off a great 2016 season with a starting spot in the NBA All Star line up, aspires to shine again and repeat his incredible feats on the court. Here is a quick reel of some of the impossible dunks he made during last season and expects to do in the upcoming champioship.