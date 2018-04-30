Giannis Antetokounmpo amazing street art video (video)

Related
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not just an inspiration for basketball players but also for street artists! The Greek NBA superstar saw his figure adorning the basketball court of Sepolia in a truly amazing project. An artist created the graffiti of the Greek Freak and uploaded a video on his Instagram.
"…for us, you 're the NBA Champion for 2018" Graffiti inspired by Giannis Antetokounmpo, in Athens 2018.