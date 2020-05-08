Giannis Antetokounmpo apologises for vulgar posts after his social media accounts were hacked

Milwaukee Bucks star and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo took control of his social media accounts and apologised after hackers appeared to take over the account and send out several highly inappropriate tweets.

“The tweets and posts were extremely inappropriate and I am so disappointed and disgusted that somebody would say the terrible things that were said!” he wrote, in part. “I feel terrible that the Bucks, Khris, LeBron and the Curry family were included in the malicious and untrue tweets.

“I feel especially terrible for the Bryant family, during their time of grief they should not be subjected to this type of negativity and foul behavior.”

The tweets started flooding out in the afternoon, filled with profanity and slurs. Among other things, topics of the tweets included the coronavirus, joining the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and the Bucks. The nature of the hack wasn’t exactly subtle.

Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting! — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) May 7, 2020

The tweets were quickly taken down, and the Milwaukee Bucks announced that an investigation into the hack is underway.