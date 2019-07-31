Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bros eat souvlaki in New York (video)

Only a few days after the official launch of Nike’s Giannis Antetokounmpo signature shoes at their main store in New York, the Milwaukee Bucks posted as short clip on Twitter of what happened after the presentation.

In the video, the Greek Freak can be seen with his brothers, including newly-signed teammate Thanasis walking in the streets of the Big Apple.

At one point Giannis stopped at a souvlaki canteen owned by a Greek family where Giannis started small talk with the owner.

The Greek international can be heard inviting his brothers to grab a snack, while he seemed more than happy to sign the apron of the owner’s young child.