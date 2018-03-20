Giannis Antetokounmpo caught the most absurd lob of the season! (VIDEOS-PHOTO)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has observed the physics in this realm and he isn’t a fan. On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks’ gravity defiant Greek Freak threw down an alley-oop that highlights his absurd physical gifts.

Just before halftime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bledsoe saw Antetokounmpo sprinting unobstructed along the baseline towards the rim and threw a lob with too much air underneath it. Antetokounmpo slowed himself just enough to grab the errant oop and guide it through the rim.

It’s not enough that Anetekounmpo gained altitude when he leapt for the lob from Bledsoe. It’s that once he extended with his body and stopped moving forward, he shows how having the wingspan of a tarantula comes in handy. If this dunk were printed on apparel, it would have to be long-sleeved shirt. Look at the gap between Antetokounmpo and the rim. He practically dunked a midrange jumper. A mere mortal would have dislocated his shoulder trying to complete this movement.

This picture speaks a 1,000 words. In case you’re wondering, his momentum isn’t carrying him forward, yet he reaches into the heavens and smoothly flushes this through the tin halo.

His extension evokes memories of an iconic big game dunk. Michael Jordan’s Space Jam extension dunk is one one the more impossible dunks to imitate, but the Greek Freak is human CGI.

In a game, the dunk would have been garnered a 50 from judges. Antetokounmpo did this in-game. To top it off, he rounded out the night with his quotidian 37 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The Bucks may have lost, however, Antetokounmpo continues to wow us all.

Source: yahoo