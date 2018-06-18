Giannis Antetokounmpo cheers brother Thanasis lifting Greek Cup (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

Antetokounmpo watched the game together with his mother and his partner

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo watched his brother Thanasis lift the Greek basketball champions trophy from the stands of Athens’ Olympic Sports Hall on Sunday.

The Greek Freak was among the capacity crowd that cheered Panathinaikos winning a record 37th title with a 84-70 victory over its eternal rival, Olympiacos.

“He’s my brother and he’s a champion”, wrote Antetokounmpo on Instagram.

Antetokounmpo watched the game together with his mother and his partner.

He also mingled with supporters and players before the start of the game.

Antetokounmpo, the son of immigrants from Nigeria, was born in Athens and grew up in the Greek capital’s neighborhood of Sepolia. In 2007, Antetokounmpo started playing basketball and by 2009 was playing competitively for the youth squad of Filathlitikos.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter