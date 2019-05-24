Giannis Antetokounmpo eligible to sign biggest deal in NBA history

The 2018-19 All-NBA teams were announced on Thursday, and with them come some serious money ramifications both for players who made one of the teams and a couple of specific players who didn’t make the cut. Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the first team, along with Stephen Curry, James Harden, Paul George, and Nikola Jokic.

After making All-NBA last year and again being named to the first team this year, Giannis has ensured two All-NBA selections in the past three years with his contract up in 2020. What that means, very simply, is that in the summer of 2020 Giannis will be eligible to sign the biggest deal in NBA history.

The five-year extension starting in 2021-22 would be worth $247.3M and carry a $42.6, $46.0, $49.5, $52.9 and $56.3M cap hit.