Giannis Antetokounmpo: I might play in Greece with my bro on our own team (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on an impressive show against New York Clippers, with 28 points, 18 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists, but his efforts fells short as the Bucks lost 128-126. Eurohoops caught up with the “Greek Freak” after the match and asked him about his brother Thanasis’s star performance with Greek champs Panathinaikos against archrivals Olympiakos in the Greek derby last week for the Euroleague. Giannis said he was proud of his brother, underlining how hard Thanasis had worked to get a spot on the Greek champs. “He put in a lot of work this summer. He did leave the court”, Giannis said. “We would train together for 2 hours. I would tell him I was leaving the court but he would stay back and keep going”.

Responding to a question of whether he might consider playing for a Greek team in the distant future towards the end of his career, the Greek Freak was cryptic saying he wanted to end his playing days in Milwaukee and the NBA, adding, however: “You never know. I and Thanasis might end up playing together for a Greek team that we owned.”