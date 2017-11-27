Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I will f**ck you up” to assistant coach, reportedly (video)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had no time for assistant coach Sean Sweeney during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

During a stoppage in play with 4:05 remaining in the period, Sweeney said something that evidently didn’t sit well with the 22-year-old.

After rising to his feet, Antetokounmpo appeared to tell Sweeney, “I will f–k you up” as he was restrained by multiple teammates.

Considering Antetokounmpo’s size (6’11”, 222 pounds) and standing, Sweeney should probably avoid getting on the Greek Freak’s bad side.

However, the Greek Freak downplayed the whole incident on Monday.

“You always fight with your brothers. Me and Sweeney, we’re so tight,” Giannis said. “He always speaks the truth to me and I always speak the truth to him.” He added that he’s worked things out with Sweeney, so hopefully, this isn’t a distraction for the Bucks as they look to get back on track vs. the Kings on Tuesday.