Giannis Antetokounmpo: Impressive career record with…52 points (videos)

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a career record in scoring in the Bucks’ game with the Sixers as he finished the game with 52 points!

This was the fifth time that the Greek superstar that he scored more than 40 points.

His previous record was 44 points which he has achieved twice in his career, last year’s win for Bucks against the Blazers and this year’s victory against the Cavaliers.