Giannis Antetokounmpo is a father!

His son was named after his father, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo

On Monday, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced on Twitter that he’s officially a dad; his son, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo, has arrived.

The baby’s middle name, Charles, is the same name of Giannis’ father, who died in 2017.

We’ve known since October that Giannis and girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger were on the cusp of becoming first-time parents, and the Milwaukee Bucks star dropped some hints that the newest member of the Bucks family was close to arrival.

On TikTok, he posted a brief video of Riddlesprigger, in a hospital gown with the caption “Playing the waiting game…” plus a note that #sheisgoingtokillme for the public unveiling of the private moment.

source