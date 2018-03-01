Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Wednesday’s game with eye injury (VIDEO)

There is no concern regarding his injury

Antetokounmpo was forced to go the locker room early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Pistons due to an eye injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo appeared to get poked in the eye and after heading to the locker room early in the quarter, never re-joined his team back on the bench.

There is no concern regarding his injury.

Prior to leaving, Antetokounmpo posted just 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes.

Source: cbssports