Giannis Antetokounmpo meets with Bucks ownership to discuss future

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo met with ownership Saturday afternoon to discuss the future of the franchise, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Last season’s MVP and this year’s Defensive Player of the Year met privately with co-owner Marc Lasry, sources said.

The meeting came on the same day the 6-foot-11 star unfollowed hundreds on Twitter and Instagram, including the Bucks’ team account and his teammates’ accounts.

Antetokounmpo, 25, has a year remaining on his contract, and he is eligible for a super-max extension this offseason that is expected to be worth around $254 million over five years. He could opt to play the final year of his deal before making a decision on his long-term future.

The Bucks were eliminated last week in five games by the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs. After the game, Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports he wouldn’t be requesting a trade.

“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it,” he said. “We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

The Bucks are committed to building and sustaining a championship roster around Antetokounmpo and are expected to be one of the busiest teams this offseason.

Rival teams are closely monitoring the situation.

