Giannis Antetokounmpo on Forbes’s 100 highest paid-athletes list for 2018

Giannis Antetokounmpo in Forbes’s list of the athletes with the highest earnings for 2018. The “Greek Freak” turned 23 in December and is the youngest by more than a year. Giannis’s earnings of $35.5 million are up nearly 500% this year, thanks to the start of a new $100 million deal with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, as well as a Nike contract extension. His previous Nike deal paid roughly $20,000 annually, while his new pact will pay an estimated $9 million in the first year. Golfer Jordan Spieth, 24, is the only non-basketball player among the six youngest athletes.

Floyd Mayweather tops Forbes’ annual look at the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes for the fourth time in seven years, thanks to a $275 million payday for his August boxing match against UFC star Conor McGregor. Mayweather unseats Cristiano Ronaldo, who held the crown the previous two years. Ronaldo ($108 million) drops to third this year, with longtime rival Lionel Messi ($111 million) edging him out, after signing a new contract.

Mayweather, Ronaldo and Tiger Woods are the only three athletes to top the best-paid list over the past 18 years. Woods ranks 16th this year with $43.3 million.
The 100 highest-paid athletes earned a collective $3.8 billion during the past 12 months, up 23% from last year. Credit the huge paydays for the Mayweather-McGregor bout and exploding salaries in the NBA. The cutoff rose $1.5 million, with Charlotte Hornets wing player Nicholas Batum ranked No. 100 at $22.9 million.
Here is a breakdown of the sports, nationalities, sponsors and more for the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes.
The NFL was the next most-represented sport with 18 athletes, led by Matt Ryan ($67.3 million) at ninth overall. Baseball (14 athletes), Soccer (9), Golf (5), boxing, tennis (4 each) and racing (3) also landed multiple stars in the top 100.

