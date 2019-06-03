Giannis Antetokounmpo or Stefanos Tsitsipas to be 2020 Olympic torchbearers

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and rising tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas are being considered as candidates for being the first Olympic Flame torchbearers during the 2020 lighting ceremony to take place on March 12 at ancient Olympia.

The Greek Olympic Committee wants to have a star of global magnitude as the first torchbearer of the relay, as the main sponsor for the GOC is a major automobile brand name.

Although both athletes have obligations during March of 2020, as the Greek Freak will be playing in the NBA’s regular season with the Bucks, and Tsitsipas will be in a Master’s tournament, the Greek Committee hopes one of the could find time in their schedule and be part of the ceremony.

In the event neither are able to make it, the second choice will most likely be Greek Pole Vault multiple- champion and Olympic Gold medalist Katerina Stafanidi.