Giannis Antetokounmpo pledges $100,000 to Bucks staff amid shut down of NBA – Obama approves

March 14, 2020

The suspension of the NBA season due to coronavirus isn’t just affecting players and fans, it’s having a sizeable impact on the pay of thousands of hourly employees at basketball arenas across the country.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin are just some of the players to publicly announce they’re donating thousands of dollars to those employees missing out on pay as the season is indefinitely suspended.
“It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!” tweeted Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks forward.

 

 

Former US President Barack Obama recognised the move by Giannis and the other NBA stars in a tweet he posted on his account.

