Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to a hero’s welcome in Athens (photos-videos)

The streets of Sepolia neighbourhood were filled with thousands of Greeks who turned out to welcome their own hero Giannis Antetokounmpo in Athens on Saturday.



The Greek Freak, along with his mother Veronica and siblings Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, and elder brother Francis, hosted the 2019 “AntetokounBros” event that was held in the district where the family used to live and the brothers grew up.



The Greek Freak, freshly crowned NBA MVP couldn’t conceal his pride and happiness with the warm reception by his fans.

“It’s amazing. Who would have imagined that this would happen? I get chills with what was going on today,” Giannis said.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar announced that he and brother, Thanasis, would be launching a project to help underprivileged children in Greece.



His initiative will be reportedly be set up with the collaboration of media group Europhoops and the Onassis Foundation, and will be called “AntetokounBros Academy.”



“No matter how much you achieve, the point is to not forget where you started. I will always start at Sepolia. Like it happened last season, so it happened this year”, the Greek Freak said before a large crowd.