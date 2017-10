Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to court for practice at the Milwaukee Bucks after his temporary leave due to his father’s death. His father, Charles, 54, passed away suddenly at his home in Milwaukee from a heart attack last Friday. Giannis will be ready for the opening match against the Indiana Pacers.

Good to see @Giannis_An34 Giannis Antetokounmpo back at practice today after the passing of his father. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/dOSKhYuNzA — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) October 4, 2017