Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 21 in Bucks’s second win against the Timberwolves (videos)

He also had 10 rebounds

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’s 125-107 victory over the Timberwolves in the second NBA preseason match.

The “Greek Freak” was on the court for 27 minutes and also had 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.