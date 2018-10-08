Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 21 in Bucks’s second win against the Timberwolves (videos)

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’s 125-107 victory over the Timberwolves in the second NBA preseason match.
The “Greek Freak” was on the court for 27 minutes and also had 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.
