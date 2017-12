The Milwaukee Bucks might have failed to grab a win at the Boston Celtics for the NBA regular season, losing 111-100, but the Greek Freak showed once more why many consider him to be the next superstar in the league, as he scored 40 points, adding 9 boards and 4 assists to his tally. Giannis Antetokounmpo felt at home in Boston as plenty of Greeks turned up to support him.