Giannis Antetokounmpo tries his luck at baseball (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo was in New York and paid a visit to the Yankees’ training facilities to test his skills in a completely new sport to him, baseball.

The NBA MVP soon found out that he needs a lot of practice if he wants to pick up an MVP in the sport.

Although he hit the ball on his first attempt, his second try was a complete miss prompting Shaqtin’ a Fool twitter account from the popular NBA show to tweet out the following about the Greek Freak’s adventure: “Doesn’t look like Giannis will be taking home the MLB MVP trophy anytime soon”.

Doesn’t look like Giannis will be taking home the MLB MVP trophy anytime soon. ⚾🤣 #Shaqtin (via @Yankees) pic.twitter.com/zQJsiwQEKb — Shaqtin’ a Fool (@shaqtin) July 15, 2019