Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tsitsipas will be the next “Greek Freak” (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted he did not watch a lot of tennis, preferring football instead, but commented on the recent success of his compatriot Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open, saying he was proud of Stefanos.

Speaking to reporters after the Milwaukee Bucks’s win on the road against the Toronto Raptors (105-92), the “Greek Freak” predicted Stefanos would be one of the best tennis players in the world by 2020-21. “He will be the next Greek Freak”, Giannis said, noting the sky was the limit for Stefanos.