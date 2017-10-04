Giannis Antetokounmpo voted top foreign player in NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo has added yet another accolade to his rich list, as the majority of the NBA’s general managers (GMs) said the Greek Freak would be the foreign player to make a difference in the upcoming season. In a survey conducted by the NBA concerning the best players, teams, coaches, the fans and the franchises’ off-season moves, 69% of the GMs said the Milwaukee Buck small forward is the club’s franchise player, meaning he would most likely be the most valuable player for a second year in a row. Giannis came in second on the question of which player would a team be built around.

The Greek Freak received 21% of the votes on the question: “If you had the chance to build your own franchise and could sign any NBA player, who would it be”.