Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play soccer with PSJ stars Mbappe and Neymar Jr. (video)

The Greek Freak made himself available for the forward line of the French team in a tweet

It appears NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could be ready for a change in his career. The Greek Freak floated the proposal on twitter to his soccer star buddies at Paris St. Germain, Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

“I nee a spot on the team. Let me be your strike”, Giannis tweeted posting an old video of him winning a soccer challenge.

I need a spot on the team @neymarjr @KMbappe @PSG_inside let me be your striker 🔥⚽️ https://t.co/3ejI8y1QPo — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 31, 2020

