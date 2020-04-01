Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play soccer with PSJ stars Mbappe and Neymar Jr. (video)

It appears NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could be ready for a change in his career. The Greek Freak floated the proposal on twitter to his soccer star buddies at Paris St. Germain, Mbappe and Neymar Jr.
“I nee a spot on the team. Let me be your strike”, Giannis tweeted posting an old video of him winning a soccer challenge.
I need a spot on the team @neymarjr @KMbappe @PSG_inside let me be your striker 🔥⚽️ https://t.co/3ejI8y1QPo
— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 31, 2020
also read
CNN Chris Cuomo has coronavirus