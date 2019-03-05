Giannis Antetokounmpo wins Gazzetta dello Sport’s “European basketball player of the year”

It is the second time after Nick Galis won it in 1987

Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted top European basketball player for 2018 in the Italian Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Greek Milwaukee Bucks superstar managed to conquer top spot, after beating out the tough competition of Dallas Mavericks rookie from Slovenia Luca Doncić, with Nikola Jokic taking third place.

In this year’s voting, 61 important European basketball players, which the Italian newspaper does not reveal, cast their ballots.

The Gazzetta dello Sport best European basketball player award started in 1979, with voting initially including both athletes and coaches.

Giannis won the award 32 years after basketball legend Nick Galis had won it in 1987, after leading the Greek national team to its first European basketball trophy.

“Antetokounmpo, Top European for 2018: The Greek God Who has Enchanted America” is the title of the Gazzetta Dello Sport two-page tribute spread to Giannis.