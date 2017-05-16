Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 10 “impossible” dunks! (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo proved withiut a doubt his star-status in the NBA over the past season, not only by taking part in the starters of the NBA All Star Game, but also with his incredible improvement over the year. The Greek Freak led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA finals and registered some unbelievable figures on the court. His amazing athleticism and bizarre long strides has allowed him to come up with some of the craziest dunks in the league. Here is video of the Greek Freak’s “10 impossible dunks”. Enjoy!

feature photo: Credit: Brandon Dill/AP