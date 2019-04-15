Giannis Antetokounmpo’s “freakish” dunk from the free-throw line! (video)

Sometimes it seems like it is unfair for his opponents on then basketball court, so much is his talent and physical abilities.

The Greek Freak keeps on justifying the second part of his nickname! Giannis Antetokounmpo just dropped 24 points, with 17 boards and 4 assists in the Milwaukee Buck’s first victory (121-86) against the Detroit Pistons at home in the 1st round playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis has posted similar and even better stats during the regular season, but the astonishing part is that the favourite for the 2019 MVP award did it in only 24 minutes! His team now leads the best-of-seven series, 1-0.

“I think we did a great job just setting the tone, playing hard and playing together” Antetokounmpo, 24, said after the NBA Playoffs contest. The Fiserv Forum crowd enjoyed watching him dunk from the free-throw line but admitted he didn’t realize the magnitude of his effort: “I wasn’t aware from where I dunked from. I’m going to see the clip.”

Hard fouls from the opponents came often on Sunday and were highlighted by Andre Drummond who shoved him and was ejected. “As a team we talked about it, to try to keep our composure whenever the opposing team tries to foul us hard or tries to hit us or play dirty, Obviously, I’m not going to look to the referees for protection. I’ve just got to play smart and try to avoid the situations” the Greek Freak pointed out.