Giannis Antetokounmpo’s partner Mariah says warm goodbye to Greece – “Σ’ αγαπώ Ελλάδα” (photos)

The Antetokounmpo family left for the United States due to Giannis’s professional obligations in the NBA and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger posted a heartfelt farewell message on her Instagram account to Greece.

Mariah wrote a long message under a photo with her son at Nafpaktos ending it in Greek with “I love you Greece”.

Spending the past several off-seasons in Greece has been surreal. Growing up the only place I ever dreamed of traveling to was Greece (courtesy of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants)! Now I’m blessed to spend my summers in one of the most beautiful places on earth. I enjoy walking the streets of the different neighborhoods we have lived in and taking the metro and bus (pre-Covid)! I LOVE the food and more specifically, lukamades! I’m learning the language, but I definitely have a long way to go. The water is the clearest I have ever seen and the sunsets are unbelievable. But the greatest thing about Greece is that I’ve got to visit the places and meet the people that are a part of Giannis’ story! Learning something new about him with each place we visit and person we meet. And now I have a mini partner in crime for all of my Greek adventures! I am so excited to share all of these experiences and create amazing memories with Liam! Liam is going to be exposed to so many different cultures and that is one of the greatest gifts that his dad and I can give him. This summer was uneventful, but I am so excited to learn more about Greece alongside my little best friend! I can’t wait until next time Greece, when the adventures of Liam and mommy continue!

Σ’ αγαπώ Ελλάδα 💙

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah 💛 (@sincerelyymariah)

photos credit sincerelyymariah Instagram