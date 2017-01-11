Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team-mates try to spell his name (hilarious video!)

NBA players are hoping to rack up as many votes as possible to make it in the NBA All Star game. And although Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, otherwise know as the Greek freak, has a serious shot of being picked to take part in the game due to his amazing performance on court, he mockingly said he would get a million votes if people could only say his name. A reporter went out to test how many people, including Giannis’s team-mates, could actually spell his name properly. The results were quite funny.