Giannis God Level: The cover of Antetokounmpo on Slam Kicks Magazine (video)

For Greece. For Milwaukee. For the family

Giannis Antetokounmpo has his own signature shoes, so getting a cover on the Slam Kicks Magazine was naturally something expected.

This is the second Slam magazine focusing on signature shoes of most of the NBA superstars. As soon as “Greek Freak” launched his own “Zoom Freak 1” line, the magazine dedicated its cover for this month’s edition to Giannis.

“Giannis God Level” is written on the cover of the magazine, while in a video uploaded on YouTube, the Greek international explains the story behind the shoe and how it was dedicated to his family.