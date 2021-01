Giannis Antetokounmpo was in “beast mode” against the Detroit Pistons leading his team to a 125-115 win in the NBA.

The Greek Freak dropped 43 points (17/24 inside the field), with 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and the … Bucks went to 4-3 in the East. Giannis had already scored 30pts at the end of half-time with 12/14 shots. He was simply unstoppable.