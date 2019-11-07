Giannis in “Freak” mode as he makes history in the NBA regular season (video)

The Greek Freak led his team to a victory against the Clippers in L.A

The Greek Freak became the first player in the history of the NBA to score over 200 points, take 100 rebounds and give 50 assists in the first eight games of the league’s regular season.

The Milwaukee Bucks’s star had a monster game on the road against the L.A Clippers, who did not field star Kawhi Leonard, shooting 4 from 7 pointers, posting a total of 38 points, falling one assist short of a triple double, with 13 rebounds and 9 assists. Antetokounmpo also had 2 steals and 2 blocks in 36 minutes in Los Angeles.

Giannis’s Bucks defeated the home side 124-129 going to a 6-2 record.