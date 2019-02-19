Giannis soars to the sky in 5 languages in the NBA All-Star highlight of the match (video)

“Steph Curry to Giannis and wow….!”, and all the rest of the exclamatory words or phrases in all the languages that followed the highlight of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

The Greek Freak was, unsurprisingly by now, at the attention once more, as he soared to the skies seemingly touching the ceiling itself, to slam down a bounced ball by Steph Curry.

It truly was a sight of magnificence which the NBA made sure to post on its official Twitter account with commentators from all over the globe expressing their awe at the incredible play in their native tongues.

You can hear the highlight in Spanish, Japanese, Arab, French and Greek.