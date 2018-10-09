Giant carnivorous bug scares Lamia City Hall (video)

A giant water bug, known by its scientific name as Lethocerus patruelis, the largest aquatic insect in Europe, caused some “panic” at the Lamia City Hall when it made a surprise “appearance”. The huge bug is a carnivorous insect and possesses a nasty bite. It can devour small crustaceans, fish, and amphibians and can reach up to 12cm in length. The Lamia wildlife welfare was called in to deal with the scary visitor. The group made a post on their Facebook page explaining they would release the insect into its natural habitat. It says the most logical explanation of how it found its way so far inland is that a bird might have dropped it.